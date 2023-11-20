Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.75% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $70.87 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.