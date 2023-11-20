Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EELV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $774.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

