Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $281.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

