Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after buying an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $268.15 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.42.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.