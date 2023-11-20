Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AON opened at $329.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

