Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

