Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

