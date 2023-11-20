Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $458,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

WST stock opened at $342.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.24 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

