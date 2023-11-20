Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 173 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

ROK stock opened at $275.26 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.39.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

