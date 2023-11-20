Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

MGV opened at $103.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

