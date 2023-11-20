Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $82.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $85.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.