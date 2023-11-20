Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

