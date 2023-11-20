Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 431.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,460 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

