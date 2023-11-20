Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 239.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IMCB opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.