Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

