Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

RITM stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

