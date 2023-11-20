Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

