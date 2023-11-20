Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.