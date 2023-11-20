Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 339.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $155.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

