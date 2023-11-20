Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

