Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MTUM opened at $149.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

