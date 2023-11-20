Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $105,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $186,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

UAPR opened at $26.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

