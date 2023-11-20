Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 84,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

