Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,709 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,720,000 after purchasing an additional 249,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

