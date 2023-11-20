Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 40,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IAT opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

