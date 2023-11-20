Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

