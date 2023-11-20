Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.