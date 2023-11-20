Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,608 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $185.69 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

