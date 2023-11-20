Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,418 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.28 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

