Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 31,465 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,674. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.8 %

DKNG stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

