Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $347.83 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

