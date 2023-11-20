Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 1,854.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,858 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 8.40% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

