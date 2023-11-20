Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 23,119 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.76 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

