Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.