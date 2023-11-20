Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.72% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

