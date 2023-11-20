Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

BATS XBJA opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

