Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.04 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.47% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHE opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

