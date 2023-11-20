Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.