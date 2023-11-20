Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.