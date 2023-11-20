Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.