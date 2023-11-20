Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $986.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

