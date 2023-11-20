Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,305 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.