Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,587 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

