Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,069 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in National Grid were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

