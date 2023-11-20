Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.58% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

