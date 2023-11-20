Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.68% of Butterfly Network worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

