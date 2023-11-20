Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,542 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,653,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $428,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

