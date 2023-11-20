Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

