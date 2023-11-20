Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

EOG stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

