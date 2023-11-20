Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,754 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Pool worth $120,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $350.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.